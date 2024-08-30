4,364 gangs busted in eight months

Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the mission to eradicate organised and heinous crimes is underway, with Punjab Police actively combating dangerous criminals throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the mission to eradicate organised and heinous crimes is underway, with Punjab Police actively combating dangerous criminals throughout the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, in the first eight months of this year, 4,364 gangs involved in serious criminal activities have been busted. A total of 10,929 criminals associated with these gangs have been arrested across the province, including Lahore. During the crackdown, stolen properties worth 5.56 billion rupees were recovered, including 1,280 vehicles, 18,905 motorcycles, 1,934 tola of gold, 7,732 mobile phones, and 3,074 livestock.

Additionally, the spokesperson said that cash amounting to 3.75 billion rupees was recovered from criminals wanted in various incidents.

The IG Punjab commended the police teams for their excellent performance in tackling criminal gangs and has ordered an acceleration of the crackdown to completely eradicate organized crime. He emphasized the need for effective planning and targeted operations to eliminate criminals, focusing on hotspot areas.

He directed that all resources will be utilized to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property and combat crime.