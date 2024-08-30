4,364 Gangs Busted In Eight Months
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the mission to eradicate organised and heinous crimes is underway, with Punjab Police actively combating dangerous criminals throughout the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the mission to eradicate organised and heinous crimes is underway, with Punjab Police actively combating dangerous criminals throughout the province.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, in the first eight months of this year, 4,364 gangs involved in serious criminal activities have been busted. A total of 10,929 criminals associated with these gangs have been arrested across the province, including Lahore. During the crackdown, stolen properties worth 5.56 billion rupees were recovered, including 1,280 vehicles, 18,905 motorcycles, 1,934 tola of gold, 7,732 mobile phones, and 3,074 livestock.
Additionally, the spokesperson said that cash amounting to 3.75 billion rupees was recovered from criminals wanted in various incidents.
The IG Punjab commended the police teams for their excellent performance in tackling criminal gangs and has ordered an acceleration of the crackdown to completely eradicate organized crime. He emphasized the need for effective planning and targeted operations to eliminate criminals, focusing on hotspot areas.
He directed that all resources will be utilized to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property and combat crime.
Recent Stories
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applicatio ..
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light
107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day
Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain
KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of southern region
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of fami ..
Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan
PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party offic ..
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applications of 4 NADRA offici ..6 minutes ago
-
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light20 minutes ago
-
107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day9 minutes ago
-
Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain9 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of family members at Dir Up ..9 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction9 minutes ago
-
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres water: Mohsin27 minutes ago
-
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan27 minutes ago
-
PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party officials27 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation against Kacha area b ..1 hour ago
-
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pakistani pilgrims goi ..1 hour ago
-
PPP highlights free, affordable pediatric heart surgeries in Pakistan27 minutes ago