Open Menu

4,364 Gangs Busted In Eight Months

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 09:38 PM

4,364 gangs busted in eight months

Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the mission to eradicate organised and heinous crimes is underway, with Punjab Police actively combating dangerous criminals throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the mission to eradicate organised and heinous crimes is underway, with Punjab Police actively combating dangerous criminals throughout the province.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, in the first eight months of this year, 4,364 gangs involved in serious criminal activities have been busted. A total of 10,929 criminals associated with these gangs have been arrested across the province, including Lahore. During the crackdown, stolen properties worth 5.56 billion rupees were recovered, including 1,280 vehicles, 18,905 motorcycles, 1,934 tola of gold, 7,732 mobile phones, and 3,074 livestock.

Additionally, the spokesperson said that cash amounting to 3.75 billion rupees was recovered from criminals wanted in various incidents.

The IG Punjab commended the police teams for their excellent performance in tackling criminal gangs and has ordered an acceleration of the crackdown to completely eradicate organized crime. He emphasized the need for effective planning and targeted operations to eliminate criminals, focusing on hotspot areas.

He directed that all resources will be utilized to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property and combat crime.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Mobile Vehicles Criminals Gold All From Billion

Recent Stories

Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reser ..

Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applicatio ..

6 minutes ago
 Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana ..

Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light

20 minutes ago
 107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed ..

107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day

9 minutes ago
 Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain

Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain

9 minutes ago
 KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of s ..

KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of southern region

9 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi gri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of fami ..

9 minutes ago
Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM ..

Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction

9 minutes ago
 River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its cre ..

River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..

27 minutes ago
 Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply s ..

Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan

27 minutes ago
 PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus i ..

PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party offic ..

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advance ..

Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..

1 hour ago
 The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immi ..

The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan