437,630 Persons Vaccinated Against Corona

Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 437,630 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 331,169 citizens had been given the first dose while 68, 209 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 24,545 health workers were also given the first dose while 13,709 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. He said that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that vaccination centers had been established in various areas of the city .

More Stories From Pakistan

