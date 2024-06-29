Open Menu

4,377 Arrested For Kite Flying In Four Months

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 09:50 PM

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

The police intensified a crackdown in the province to protect human lives from metal

strings and kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The police intensified a crackdown in the province to protect human lives from metal

strings and kite flying.

Police teams were ensuring crackdown under the Anti-Kite Flying Act in all districts, including the

provincial capital, without interruption, the spokesman of the Punjab Police said and added that 4377 accused

were arrested and 4240 cases were registered in the province during four months besides recovering

17,000 metal strings and 2.

5 lakhs kites from the accused.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to make the crackdown more effective

with active supervision.

