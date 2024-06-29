4,377 Arrested For Kite Flying In Four Months
Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 09:50 PM
The police intensified a crackdown in the province to protect human lives from metal
strings and kite flying
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The police intensified a crackdown in the province to protect human lives from metal
strings and kite flying.
Police teams were ensuring crackdown under the Anti-Kite Flying Act in all districts, including the
provincial capital, without interruption, the spokesman of the Punjab Police said and added that 4377 accused
were arrested and 4240 cases were registered in the province during four months besides recovering
17,000 metal strings and 2.
5 lakhs kites from the accused.
IG Punjab Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to make the crackdown more effective
with active supervision.
Recent Stories
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win
Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix
France's Bardet wins Tour de France opener as Cavendish suffers
Balochistan govt significantly increase education, health budget: Zarain Magsi
Kotri Barrage to witness sharp cut in water level as releases curtailed from Suk ..
'Supremacy of Parliament cornerstone of strengthening democracy'
IG Punjab issues record educational scholarships
PM reviews progress of PWD closure, alternative arrangements
Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern Hospital
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Im ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets23 seconds ago
-
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of Azad Jammu and Kashm ..25 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt significantly increase education, health budget: Zarain Magsi3 minutes ago
-
Kotri Barrage to witness sharp cut in water level as releases curtailed from Sukkur barrage3 minutes ago
-
'Supremacy of Parliament cornerstone of strengthening democracy'10 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab issues record educational scholarships10 minutes ago
-
PM reviews progress of PWD closure, alternative arrangements19 minutes ago
-
Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern Hospital20 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam29 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours29 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs for improvement in examination system12 minutes ago