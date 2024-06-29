4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

The police intensified a crackdown in the province to protect human lives from metal

strings and kite flying

Police teams were ensuring crackdown under the Anti-Kite Flying Act in all districts, including the

provincial capital, without interruption, the spokesman of the Punjab Police said and added that 4377 accused

were arrested and 4240 cases were registered in the province during four months besides recovering

17,000 metal strings and 2.

5 lakhs kites from the accused.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to make the crackdown more effective

with active supervision.