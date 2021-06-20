438,215 persons vaccinated against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 438,215 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 331,477 people had been given the first dose while 68,440 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 24,563 health workers were also given first dose while 13,735 received second dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.