UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

438,215 Persons Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

438,215 persons vaccinated against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 438,215 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 331,477 people had been given the first dose while 68,440 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 24,563 health workers were also given first dose while 13,735 received second dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

12 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch o ..

27 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

42 minutes ago

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

56 minutes ago

UAE interbank rates up replicating US Fed&#039;s m ..

56 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extends support to ‘ ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.