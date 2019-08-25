43829 candidates appeared in ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A total of 43829 students including 26427 male and 17402 female students appeared in Medical Entrance Test for Academic Session 2019-20 for public, private and dental colleges of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

The test was held in seven different regions at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat and DI Khan said the spokesperson.

The test was conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluating Agency (ETEA) of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The result will be announced on August 26 and will be available on ETEA website (www.etea.edu.pk).

18027 candidates were appeared in Peshawar, 5241 Abbotabad, 6544 Swat, 3130 DI Khan, 5552 Mardan, 2076 Kohat and 3259 in Malakand.

Speaking on this occasion Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr Arshad Javed said that it was a big challenge for KMU, UET, Higher education Department, KP government, police and students.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for the Entrance Test held simultaneously in major cities of the province. He said that the entrance test has been arranged in 45 in-door halls across the province. The decision is taken for the facilitation of candidates and to ensure full security of test he said.