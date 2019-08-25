UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

43829 Candidates Appeared In ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 07:30 PM

43829 candidates appeared in ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A total of 43829 students including 26427 male and 17402 female students appeared in Medical Entrance Test for Academic Session 2019-20 for public, private and dental colleges of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

The test was held in seven different regions at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat and DI Khan said the spokesperson.

The test was conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluating Agency (ETEA) of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The result will be announced on August 26 and will be available on ETEA website (www.etea.edu.pk).

18027 candidates were appeared in Peshawar, 5241 Abbotabad, 6544 Swat, 3130 DI Khan, 5552 Mardan, 2076 Kohat and 3259 in Malakand.

Speaking on this occasion Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr Arshad Javed said that it was a big challenge for KMU, UET, Higher education Department, KP government, police and students.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for the Entrance Test held simultaneously in major cities of the province. He said that the entrance test has been arranged in 45 in-door halls across the province. The decision is taken for the facilitation of candidates and to ensure full security of test he said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Abbottabad Swat Male Kohat Mardan Malakand University Of Engineering And Technology August Khyber Medical University Government

Recent Stories

DEWA, Huawei hold summit on AI, digital transforma ..

1 hour ago

Ajman DED issues resolution on organisation of tra ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy celebrates Year of Tolerance in Czech ..

2 hours ago

AED33 million Dubai Studio City pipe extension wor ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 63% increase in global brands s ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.