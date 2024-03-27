- Home
438,547 Families Assisted Under Ramadan Package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Food Zahir Shah Toru
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru on Wednesday said that under the Ramadan package, assistance cheques worth Rs.10,000 each have been distributed to 438,547 eligible families in the province without delay
He further said that a total of Rs. 4.38 billion of cheques have been disbursed among deserving families.
He further said that a total of Rs. 4.38 billion of cheques have been disbursed among deserving families.
The minister issued statement from his office detailing the distribution of aid cheques under the Ramadan package.
Zahir Shah mentioned that through the Ehsaas Program, a total of 777,419 eligible families through out the province would receive assistance cheques.
Toru further reiterated the government's commitment to serving the people and emphasized that the provincial government prioritizes real public service over mere rhetoric and photo sessions.
Highlighting the vision of KP government, Toru emphasized the importance of tangible actions for the welfare of the people.
