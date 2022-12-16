UrduPoint.com

439 Fertilizer Hoarders Named In FIRs

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 08:27 PM

As many as 439 fertilizer retailers and dealers have been brought in the prosecution process so far across Punjab with 150 of them were arrested and a sum of Rs 55.7 million was recovered as penalty from them.

Agriculture spokesman on Friday said that there was no dearth of fertilizers in the province and violators of law were being punished under a zero tolerance policy against hoarding and profiteering.

He said that Punjab needed 2.35 million metric ton Urea in Rabi 2022 season and there was no shortage of the vital agriculture implement in the province.

He said that commissioners and DCs have been ordered to expedite operation against hoarders and profiteers and asked the farmers to convey it to government if they notice any wrongdoing, they should contact on cell number 03002955539 via sms or whatsapp for complaints.

