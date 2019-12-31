UrduPoint.com
439 Kanal Land Retrieved In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:19 PM

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 439 kanal 17 marla state land from squatters in Chiniot district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 439 kanal 17 marla state land from squatters in Chiniot district.

ACE spokesman said on Tuesday that under the supervision of Regional Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbas, a team conducted operation against the 'Qabza Mafia' in Mauza Alaud Din Wali Tehsil Lalian district Chiniot and retrieved 439 kanal 17 marla of state land.

The worth of land was estimated more than Rs 110 million.

The land has been handed over to the revenue department.

