43rd Death Anniversary Of First CJP Mian Abdul Rashid Observed
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 04:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The forty-third death anniversary of the first Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Abdul Rashid, is being observed on Wednesday.
He was born on 29 June 1889 in a well-known Arain family, namely the Mian family of Baghbanpura, Lahore.
He received his early education at Central Model school in Lahore and got his B.A.
from Forman Christian College, also in Lahore, and a Tripos and Masters from Christ's College, Cambridge University, in 1912.
He started practicing law at Multan and later shifted to Lahore in 1913, where he joined the chambers of Mian Muhammad Shafi.
He served as an acting judge at Lahore High Court, Advocate of the Government of Punjab, Judge of Lahore High Court, and Chief Justice of Pakistan.
Mian Abdul Rashid took the oath from Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the first Governor-General of Pakistan on August 15, 1947.
Recent Stories
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor appoints Tariq Mehmood as CM's aide16 seconds ago
-
CM visits Governor House, discusses provincial issues with Governor25 seconds ago
-
Two people killed in Parachinar47 seconds ago
-
Wildlife continuing crackdown on illegal hunters1 minute ago
-
Smog: Punjab govt closes school, inter colleges for 10 days21 minutes ago
-
Tareen mill to purchase sugarcane at Rs 400/maund price41 minutes ago
-
CCPO directs officers to improve performance51 minutes ago
-
Gulf countries eager to invest in South Punjab’s livestock sector, Says ACS51 minutes ago
-
School counselors being made active: DC1 hour ago
-
Intl symposium at FJWU explores women’s rights through religion, family dynamics, legal frameworks2 hours ago
-
DC alerts officials on 11 dengue infection cases2 hours ago
-
Federal govt actively working for uplift of GB people: PM2 hours ago