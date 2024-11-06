43rd death anniversary of first CJP Mian Abdul Rashid observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The forty-third death anniversary of the first Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Abdul Rashid, is being observed on Wednesday.

He was born on 29 June 1889 in a well-known Arain family, namely the Mian family of Baghbanpura, Lahore.

He received his early education at Central Model school in Lahore and got his B.A.

from Forman Christian College, also in Lahore, and a Tripos and Masters from Christ's College, Cambridge University, in 1912.

He started practicing law at Multan and later shifted to Lahore in 1913, where he joined the chambers of Mian Muhammad Shafi.

He served as an acting judge at Lahore High Court, Advocate of the Government of Punjab, Judge of Lahore High Court, and Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Mian Abdul Rashid took the oath from Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the first Governor-General of Pakistan on August 15, 1947.