43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The 43rd death anniversary of the legendary Pakistani music composer, Shaukat Ali Nashad, was observed here and across the country.

Associated with the lineage of musical talents, Shaukat Nashad's father, Ghulam Hussain Khan, was a well-known tabla player, and together, they collaborated with the musician Ghulam Haider. Shaukat Ali Nashad, through his father, delved into the intricacies of the musical art, learning the secrets and nuances of the craft.

His musical arrangements for several timeless songs have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Noteworthy compositions by Shaukat Ali Nashad include 'Jaane Keh Kar Jo Bulaaya To Bura Maan Gaye' (Saleem Raza), 'Un Ki Nazron Se Mohabbat Ka Jo Paighaam Mila' (Runa Laila), 'Meri Zindagi Hai Naghma Meri Zindagi Tarana' (Noor Jehan), 'Le Aayi Phir Kahan Par Qismat Humein Kahan Se' (Noor Jehan), 'Tum Mile Pyar Mila, Ab Koi Armaan Nahin' (Ahmed Rushdi), 'Mere Dil Ki Hai Aawaz Ki Bichhda Yaar Milega' (Masood Rana), 'Tere Bina Yun Ghadiyan Beeti, Jaise Sadiyan Beet Gayi' (Masood Rana), 'Zindagi Mein To Sabhi Pyar Kiya Karte Hain' (Mehdi Hassan), 'Aap Ko Bhool Jaayen Hum, Itne To Bewafa Nahin' (Mehdi Hassan, Noor Jehan), among others.

PTV producer Agha Qaiser told APP that between 1964 and 1980, Shaukat Ali Nashad composed more than 400 songs for over 63 Pakistani films.

His contributions to the world of music earned him acclaim, and he is especially credited with introducing the talented vocalist Runa Laila to the artistic realm.

Shaukat Ali Nashad passed away on January 3, 1981 and he rests in eternal peace in Lahore.