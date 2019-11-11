UrduPoint.com
43rd FPCCI Exports Award Ceremony On Nov.15

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:54 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s 43rd Exports Awards ceremony is scheduled here on Friday; on the sideline of the Board of Directors' meeting Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, and of ECO Chamber of Commerce

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s 43rd Exports Awards ceremony is scheduled here on Friday; on the sideline of the Board of Directors' meeting Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, and of ECO Chamber of Commerce.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on this very important annual event of Pakistan's business community, to be held at the Governor House, said a FPCCI statement on Monday.

FPCCI Exports Awards recognize the outstanding export performance of Pakistani exporters. This year FPCCI will confer award on 45 exporters of different sectors including rice, petroleum products, sugar, herbal, vegetable oil, pharmaceutical, engineering products, sports, surgical goods, electrical fans, denim, motorcycle spare, fruit and vegetable.

The export award function is also likely to be attended by federal ministers, diplomats, bureaucrats, leading exporters and business elites of the country.

And, a large number of foreign delegates from at least 19 member Muslim countries on Board of Directors of Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture will attend.

Besides, delegates from 57 OIC members particularly Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Niger, Egypt, Uganda, Palestine, Pakistan, Maldives, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mali etc and 10 member states of ECO-CCI particularly Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan along with prominent businessmen from these countries will grace this event.

Other dignitaries including President of ICCIA, President of ECO-CCI and President of Union Chamber and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) will also be present.

The Executive Committee meetings of ECO-CCI and ICCIA will be held onNovember 14 and 16, 2019 respectively.

