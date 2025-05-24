43rd MCMC officers from NIM Islamabad visit Divisional HQ Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A delegation of 43rd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) officers from the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad, on Saturday visited the Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad as part of their inland study tour.

Deputy Commissioner AbbottabAad Sanaullah Khan, briefed the officers on the administrative structure, development initiatives and service delivery in Hazara Division.

He highlighted progress in health, education, tourism, infrastructure and ongoing mega projects. The DC also spoke about the region’s strategic importance and steps taken to boost eco-tourism in areas like Nathiagali and Thandiani.

The officers appreciated the local administration's performance and took part in a Q&A session. The visit concluded with a group photo and exchange of souvenirs.