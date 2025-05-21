Open Menu

43rd MCMC Officers Visits Commissioner Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM

43rd MCMC officers visits commissioner office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A delegation of the 43rd Mid-Career Management Course officers at the National Institute of Management Islamabad visited the commissioner office, Faisalabad for field research on Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza welcomed the delegation and informed them about the working of the divisional administration, steps taken to ensure the implementation of the policies and orders of the Punjab Government, development projects, importance of the district in the economic development of the country and the steps taken for the welfare of the people. ACC also highlighted the historical and cultural background of the division.

Later, the participants of the course were presented with a shield by the divisional administration.

