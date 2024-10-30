Open Menu

43rd Polio Case Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 07:04 PM

43rd polio case reported

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Wednesday confirmed the detection of the 43rd Wild Poliovirus Type-1 (WPV1) case in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Wednesday confirmed the detection of the 43rd Wild Poliovirus Type-1 (WPV1) case in Pakistan.

The lab confirmed detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus in a child from Chagai District of Balochistan.

This is the first polio case from Chagai and the 43rd case from Pakistan at large this year.

So far, 22 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 12 from Sindh, seven from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Genetic sequencing of the samples collected from the child is underway.

A nationwide polio vaccination campaign is currently ongoing in the country from 28 October to 3 November, aiming to vaccinate over 45 million children under the age of five against polio.

It is critical for parents to open their door to vaccinators during this nationwide polio vaccination campaign and ensure that all children receive two drops of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) to keep them protected from the devastating effects of polio.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Oral Chagai October November All From Million

Recent Stories

Ikhtiar Baig elected member of PGA executive board

Ikhtiar Baig elected member of PGA executive board

5 minutes ago
 Cleanliness drive continues in DIKhan

Cleanliness drive continues in DIKhan

5 minutes ago
 SSUET organises Breast Cancer awareness session

SSUET organises Breast Cancer awareness session

5 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations to ensure qu ..

KP Food Authority conducts operations to ensure quality food

5 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

1 hour ago
 PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points

PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points

1 hour ago
Experts urge special funding windows for mountain ..

Experts urge special funding windows for mountain resource conservation, communi ..

1 hour ago
 National Men's Netball Championship in Dec

National Men's Netball Championship in Dec

1 hour ago
 SCCI demands 5pc cut in interest rate

SCCI demands 5pc cut in interest rate

1 hour ago
 " Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO ..

" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"

2 hours ago
 Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and P ..

Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..

2 hours ago
 Women Entrepreneurship Day to be celebrated on Nov ..

Women Entrepreneurship Day to be celebrated on Nov 19

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan