UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

44 Arrested During Police Crackdown In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

44 arrested during police crackdown in Faisalabad

The district police have arrested 44 alleged criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders, 11 outlaws and 10 drug-pushers during a crackdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested 44 alleged criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders, 11 outlaws and 10 drug-pushers during a crackdown.

According to police spokesperson, police teams conducted raids and arrested the alleged criminals wanted in heinous crimes including dacoity, murder, robbery, etc.

Police also recovered illicit weapons including 11 pistols, one Kalashnikov and a revolver and 8.8-kg charas and 265-litre liquor from them.

Those arrested included Akhtar, Ilyas, Zohaib, Mudassar, Naik Muhammad, Adil, Asgar, Fakhar Hayyat, Abdul Khaliq, etc.

Related Topics

Murder Police Robbery Criminals From

Recent Stories

Earth is our only home and preserving it is a join ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 157 billion ..

2 minutes ago

Couple to run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coron ..

2 minutes ago

CNG price reduced by Rs9 per liter in Islamabad, P ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19: Emergency services available for 24 hour ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.