44 arrested during police crackdown in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested 44 alleged criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders, 11 outlaws and 10 drug-pushers during a crackdown.

According to police spokesperson, police teams conducted raids and arrested the alleged criminals wanted in heinous crimes including dacoity, murder, robbery, etc.

Police also recovered illicit weapons including 11 pistols, one Kalashnikov and a revolver and 8.8-kg charas and 265-litre liquor from them.

Those arrested included Akhtar, Ilyas, Zohaib, Mudassar, Naik Muhammad, Adil, Asgar, Fakhar Hayyat, Abdul Khaliq, etc.