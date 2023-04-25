UrduPoint.com

44 Arrested Over Aerial Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Police arrested 44 people on the charge of aerial firing and display of weapons from various parts of the district during the Eid holidays.

Police said on Tuesday that the police teams raided at Faizabad Pulli, Chak No.71-GB, Chak No.427-GB, Chak No.67-RB, Chak No.77-RB, Chak No.112-GB, Chak No.36-JB and Chak No.

18-JB and arrested 44 people for resorting to aerial firing in jubilation during Eidul Fitr holidays. Some of the accused were identified as Ejaz, Shehbaz, Ejaz Sunny, Asif Masih, Shehbaz alias Mitho, Saleem, Tauseef, Ghulam Ali, Aiteraf, Abrar, Mahabbat Ali, Tahir, Ammar, Tauseef-ur-Rehman, Rizwan, etc.

The accused resorted to aerial firing under the influence of liquor. The police have recoveredweapons from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

