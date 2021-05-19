44 arrested over Covid SOPs violation, profiteering

District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 44 persons during crackdown on violators of Coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and official price list

The officers of the district administration are visiting bazaars in their areas within their jurisdiction to ensure the implementation of Covid SOPs.

During checking the officers of district administration also arrested a principal of a private school in Chamkani area also sealed the school while 25 others were arrested over violation of Corona SOPs from G.

T. Road, Kohat Road and other localities.

Furthermore, 18 shopkeepers were also taken into custody over profiteering and lack of official price list.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that crackdown on the violators of Corona SOPs and profiteers will continue. He has urged upon the trading community and general public for avoiding crowds and implementation of official SOPs. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.