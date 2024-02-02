44 Candidates Contesting General Elections For NA-52
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) As many as 44 candidates including 28 independents are contesting general elections scheduled for February 8 while a total of 666,216 registered voters including 341,743 males and 324,473 females will use their right to franchise.
According to details, all arrangements had been finalized by the administration for the general elections and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also announced a polling scheme for the constituency, NA-52.
Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta had finalized administrative measures including security arrangements to maintain law and order.
As many as 541 polling stations including 169 each will be set up for male and female voters while 203 will be combined.
There will be a total of 1336 polling booths in Rawalpindi-I, NA-52 constituency.
Under the polling scheme of NA-52, there are 541 presiding officers with 2672 assistant presiding officers, and 1877 polling officers and assistants.
The Commissioner has directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for the general elections as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Liaquat Ali Chatta has also ordered that the code of conduct issued by ECP should be implemented in letter and spirit.
All possible facilities should be provided to the voters and all the activities should strictly be monitored. Special security arrangements should be finalized for sensitive polling stations, he directed.
