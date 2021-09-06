44 criminals held, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Monday arrested 44 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 5.

5 Kg hashish and 102 litres of liquor from them. The police also held 14 gamblers with stake money of Rs 9,800.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 17 persons and recovered 13 pistols, two guns, one rifle, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.