UrduPoint.com

44 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:44 PM

44 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Monday arrested 44 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested 44 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during last 24 hours.

Police teams conducted various raids and nabbed 12 drug pushers and recovered 14.

73 kg hashish and 91 litres liquor from them.

Police also held three gamblers and recovered Rs 7,510 stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 29 people and recovered 24 pistols, two rifles, two guns and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces concludes deals worth AED11 billi ..

UAE Armed Forces concludes deals worth AED11 billion on day two of Dubai Airshow ..

22 seconds ago
 Four more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalab ..

Four more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Tehran, Ankara vow closer ties

Tehran, Ankara vow closer ties

1 minute ago
 Kiev crematorium doubles cremations as virus death ..

Kiev crematorium doubles cremations as virus deaths soar

1 minute ago
 'I'm willing' to run for Brazil president, says Lu ..

'I'm willing' to run for Brazil president, says Lula

6 minutes ago
 EU to impose new Belarus sanctions in 'coming days ..

EU to impose new Belarus sanctions in 'coming days'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.