44 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested 44 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during last 24 hours.

Police teams conducted various raids and nabbed 12 drug pushers and recovered 14.

73 kg hashish and 91 litres liquor from them.

Police also held three gamblers and recovered Rs 7,510 stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 29 people and recovered 24 pistols, two rifles, two guns and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was under way.