44 criminals held, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 44 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 44 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders and11 drug pushers and recovered 109 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 17 gamblers and recovered Rs 13,590 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 13 persons and recovered 7 pistols, 5 rifle, one gun and a number of bullets from them.