44 criminals held with contraband in faisalabad

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 44 criminals and recovered drug and illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of various police stations arrested 19 drug pushers and recovered 700 gram hashish and 485 litres liquor from them.

The police also held 6 gamblers with stake money of Rs 6,900.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police rounded up 19 people and recovered 10 pistols,a revolver, 3 rifles, 3 guns, 3 repeaters and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.