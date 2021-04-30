44 criminals held with drugs, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 44 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officers (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested 44 criminals including 12 drug peddlers, four illegal weapon holders, eight proclaimed offenders, 13 SoP violators and seven other outlaws for illegally refilling LPG.

Police have also recovered 53 lire liquor, 980 gram Hashish, 220 gram Heroin, three pistols, one revolver and rounds from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.