UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

44 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

44 criminals held with drugs, weapons

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 44 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 44 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officers (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested 44 criminals including 12 drug peddlers, four illegal weapon holders, eight proclaimed offenders, 13 SoP violators and seven other outlaws for illegally refilling LPG.

Police have also recovered 53 lire liquor, 980 gram Hashish, 220 gram Heroin, three pistols, one revolver and rounds from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

Related Topics

LPG Police Drugs Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

1 hour ago

509 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

2 minutes ago

Cases of 17 medical stores to be sent to drug cour ..

2 minutes ago

ACs visit markets to ensure implementation on SOPs ..

2 minutes ago

Five shops fined for violating SOPs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.