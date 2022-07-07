44 'criminals' including 7 POs held

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 44 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed seven proclaimed offenders (POs) and 18 drug pushers and recovered 4.

7-kg hashish and 112 litres of liquor from their possession. The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 2,430 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested nine persons and recovered eight pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.