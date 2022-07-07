UrduPoint.com

44 'criminals' Including 7 POs Held

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 44 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 44 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed seven proclaimed offenders (POs) and 18 drug pushers and recovered 4.

7-kg hashish and 112 litres of liquor from their possession. The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 2,430 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested nine persons and recovered eight pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

