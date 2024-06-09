44 Criminals Nabbed During Crackdown
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested 44 criminals besides recovering drug and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district on Sunday.
According to police sources, the police launched a crackdown across the district against criminals and arrested five proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.
The police also arrested seven court absconders during the crackdown.
Meanwhile, 14 drug peddlers and five illegal weapon holders were apprehended with 130 litre liquor, two kilogram Hashish, five kilogram Hemp, 20 gram Ice, five pistols and rounds.
The police have also arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material while eight other outlaws were held for illegally refiling LPG.
Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.
