UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

44 Deaths, 1700 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:07 PM

44 deaths, 1700 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

As many as 1700 new cases of coronavirus with 44 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :As many as 1700 new cases of coronavirus with 44 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 327,362 while total deaths 9,411 and recoveries 287,376.

The P&SHD confirmed that 713 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,14 in Kasur, 24 in Sheikhupura, 28 in Nankana Sahib, 63 in Rawalpindi, 9 in Attock,17 in Jehlum, 28 in Chakwal, 36 in Gujranwala, 4 in Hafizabad, 8 in Mandi Bahauddin,13 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 12 in Gujrat, 98 in Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Chiniot, 34 in Jhang, 124 in Sargodha, 13 in Mianwali, 30 in Khushab, 39 in Multan, 47 in Vehari, 24 in Khanewal, 16 in Lodhran, 24 in Muzaffargarh, 33 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 13 in Rajanpur, 42 in Rahimyar Khan,115 in Bahawalpur, 11 Bahawalnagar, 36 in Okara, 12 in Pakpattan and 7 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 4,842,345 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Gl ..

13 minutes ago

5th IALC discusses &#039;Teaching and Learning Ara ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attem ..

42 minutes ago

Global Village will return with Season 26 in Octob ..

42 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host 1st World Utilities Congress

43 minutes ago

Ministry implements Rs. 30 bln projects for provis ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.