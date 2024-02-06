4.4 Earthquake tremors felt in Khuzdar, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Khuzdar and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, no causalities were reported so far.

According to the seismological center, the depth of the earthquake was 24 kilometers, while the epicenter was southwest of Khuzdar, a private news channel reported.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from any part of Khuzdar so far.