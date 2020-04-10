44 gamblers arrested

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Saddar police Friday raided at a gambling den and arrested 2 persons involved in gambling.

According to police spokesman, Rangoo Police raided at a gambling den and arrested eight persons, Pindigheab Police rounded up five persons from gambling den, while Hassanabdal Police arrested 19 persons in raids on two different gambling dens.

During crackdown, the police also seized bet money worth thousands of rupees, cocks, car, motorcycles, cell phones and gambling tools besides registration of different cases against the accused.