44 held for pilfering electricity in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Police on Tuesday arrested 44 power pilferers from various parts of the district here.

On the report of Gepco officials, the police of various police stations arrested 44 persons on the charge of stealing electricity.

Cases have been registered against the accused.