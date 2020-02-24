UrduPoint.com
44 Held Over Violation Of Ban On Kite-flying In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:20 PM

44 held over violation of ban on kite-flying in Sialkot

Police on Monday arrested 44 persons over violation of a ban on kite flying in the province and recovered 1,000 kites and several rolls of string from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested 44 persons over violation of a ban on kite flying in the province and recovered 1,000 kites and several rolls of string from them.

According to police, teams of different police stations conducted raids at rooftops of houses in different localities and arrested those flying kites.

Police have registered separate cases.

