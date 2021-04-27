UrduPoint.com
44 Held With Drugs, Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:11 PM

44 held with drugs, weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 44 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession. The police teams nabbed 10 proclaimed offenders and 10 drug pushers and recovered 6.

7 kg hashish and 64 liters liquor from their possession.

The police also held 16 gamblers with stake money of Rs 9,120.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 people and recovered 8 pistols and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.

