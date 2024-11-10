Open Menu

44 HIV, HCV Positive Addicts Among 494 Apprehended In Ongoing Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In latest phase of the ongoing Drug-Free Peshawar campaign, the district administration has arrested 494 drug addicts with 44 of them testing positive for serious infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C (HCV).

In a statement issued here Sunday by the office of Commissioner, 26 of the arrested addicts were found to be HIV positive, while 18 others tested positive for hepatitis (HCV).

It is confirmed that those testing positive for these diseases would be transferred to Islamabad for specialized.

Among the arrested addicts were eight women and six children.

The campaign targeted several high-risk areas in Peshawar including Gulbahar, Haji Camp Ada, GT Road and major cemeteries.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riyaz Khan reported that significant progress has been made in clearing major drug hotspots, including areas around factories, Hayatabad, Peshawar to Hayatabad railway track and University Road.

Efforts are underway to detain drug addicts who have fled these areas, with the ultimate goal of eliminating addiction from the city, Commissioner said.

