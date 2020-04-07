44 kite-flyers arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The police arrested 44 persons on the charge of kite-flying in various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : The police arrested 44 persons on the charge of kite-flying in various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that the teams conducted raids at various areas and nabbed 44 kite-flyers,recovered kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was under progress, he added.

Police urged citizens to adopt preventive measures and stay homes to protect themselves from corona.