44 kite suppliers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The police during crackdown held 44 kite manufacturers/suppliers and recovered hundreds of kites and chemical coated sting rolls from their possession during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Wednesday that Muhammad Abid was held from general bus stand, Hassan from motor market, Shahbaz and Asif from Kokianwala, Ali Raza and Afzal from Manawala, Muhammad Raza from Mansoorabad, Usama from sugar morrh, Imran from 204-RB and others.

All the accused were sent behind the bars after registration of cases against them.