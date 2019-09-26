4.4 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A moderate earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale was again hit Azad Kashmir and other parts of the country, with no damage or casualties immediately reported.

The depth earthquake was 12 kilometers below the ground.

According to details, the quake struck Mirpur and adjacent areas along with Jhelum, Sialkot and Sheikhupura.

People came out of their homes, offices, educational institutions and other buildings in panic, ptv news channel reported.