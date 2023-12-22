Open Menu

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, Other Parts Of Country

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 10:10 AM

4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and other parts of the country in the wee hours of Friday.

Tremors were also felt in several cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, Private news channels reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Southwestern Kashmir at a depth of 11 kilometers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

2 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

10 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

10 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

10 hours ago
 Process of submission nomination papers for electi ..

Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

11 hours ago
IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty ..

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

11 hours ago
 Residents return to Iceland town as volcano erupti ..

Residents return to Iceland town as volcano eruption peters out

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Aff ..

Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah anno ..

11 hours ago
 Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan' ..

Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan's economic indicators, increas ..

11 hours ago
 Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as ..

Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as a fundamental right of all in ..

11 hours ago
 PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan