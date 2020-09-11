4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Mirpur AJK twice in 14 hours

Mirpur AJK and its outskirts experienced frequent earthquake jolts of mild intensity twice in only 14 hours duration till wee hours on Friday throwing entire area in severe panic and an uncertain situation, authorities confirmed

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) : Mirpur AJK and its outskirts experienced frequent earthquake jolts of mild intensity twice in only 14 hours duration till wee hours on Friday throwing entire area in severe panic and an uncertain situation, authorities confirmed.

Mirpur city and outskirts were shaken with 4.4 magnitude earthquake at about 01.23 a.m on Friday that lasted for about 5 seconds. The epicenter of this catastrophe was 30 KM North of Jhelum district of Pakistan with 10 kilometer depth.

Earlier, the earthquake of moderate intensity of 4.0 magnitude at richer scale shocked the city at about 11.20 am on Thursday creating huge panic in the city and its outskirts.

The tremors lasted for about 3 seconds. The epicenter of the earthquake was 10 km deep near Dina (15 KM northeast of Jhelum District of Pakistan).

It may be added that the aftershocks of mild intensity are experienced, with pause of months, since the Sept. 24 last year devastating earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 5.8 at Richter Scale had stroke Mirpur City and its outskirts.

Seismic experts including geologists as well as local population, while expressing grave concern over frequent experiencing of earthquake in Mirpur have demanded of the government to manage the seismic survey of the district, which holds the country's second largest reservoir Mangla Dam in its lap.