4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes swat & adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Swat and adjoining areas on Sunday afternoon, sending tremors and causing widespread concern.

4 magnitude earthquake jolted Swat and adjoining areas with a depth of 185Km and epicenter in Hindukush, private news channel reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Swat.