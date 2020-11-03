UrduPoint.com
4.4 Magnitude Quake Jolts Quetta, Adjoining Areas

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:00 PM

4.4 magnitude quake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Quetta and adjoining areas on Tuesday morning, however, no loss of life or property reported, a private news channel said.

According to Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the quake was recorded 35 kilometres while the epicentre 90 kilometres in the west of the Balochistan capital.

The earthquake came a day after tremors were felt in Karachi on Monday morning. The moderate intensity quake of 3.

6 magnitude at Richter Scale jolted the port city at 6:17 am, according to the seismic monitoring centre.

The epicentre of the quake was at 100 kilometres distance in Southeast of Karachi at the depth of 10 kilometres, the seismic monitoring centre said.

A moderate intensity earthquake in October jolted Mingora and adjoining areas in Swat district. The intensity of tremors was recorded on 4.7 magnitude at Richter scale. The earthquake tremors were felt across Mingora town and adjoining areas at 6:14 AM.

