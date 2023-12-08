44 marriage halls sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The district administration has sealed 44 marriage halls for violations of the one-dish policy and time since November 4.

A spokesperson for the district administration said here Friday that inspection teams also imposed Rs13.

5 million fines on 171 marriage halls. The assistant commissioner and district officers overall inspected 2,367 marriage halls in the district, registered 34 cases besides arresting 17 caterers.

Meanwhile, the teams on Thursday imposed Rs 350,000 fines on five marriage halls/marquees over violations.