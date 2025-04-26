Open Menu

44 Million Children Vaccinated In Nationwide Polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 09:50 PM

44 million children vaccinated in nationwide Polio campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The government has successfully administered anti-polio drops to over 44 million children across Pakistan in five days during ongoing vaccination drive.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), the ongoing polio vaccination campaign is being conducted simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The vaccination coverage has reached 97 percent in Punjab and Sindh, and 99 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. In the Federal capital Islamabad, 99 percent of the target has been achieved, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 100 percent coverage, and Gilgit-Baltistan achieved 99 percent.

The NEOC further stated that an additional one million children are expected to be vaccinated over the next two days.

Parents have been urged to fully cooperate with polio workers and ensure that all children under the age of five receive polio drops during every campaign.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

2 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

6 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

6 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

6 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

9 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan