44 mln USD projects to be started in Abbottabad under KPCIP

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ):A new gravity water flow scheme would enhance the storage capacity of water from 1.7 million gallons to 4.1 million gallons under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Projects (KPCIP) worth 44 million US dollars in Abbottabad.

This was stated by the Public Health Engineering, Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WSCA), Local Government, KPCIP director and special secretary LG Inaytullah Waseem while briefing Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani about KPCIP projects in Abbottabad.

The speaker was informed during the briefing that through KPCIP projects besides rural areas urban union councils of Abbottabad would also be benefited from the new gravity water flow scheme and a sufficient supply of clean drinking water would be available.

The water supply network would also be increased from 130 kilometers to 190 kilometers while 6.85 million gallons of clean water would be provided through the treatment plant. The speaker further informed about the proposed Chuna Kari water treatment plant, after completion which would provide 2.5-million-gallon extra water to every house of the city.

After completion of Chunakari plant the number of existing 15000 customers would be increased to 36000 while besides this Japanese-funded gravity water flow scheme would also be extended.

Talking about the solid waste management WSCA officials said that with the cost of 50 million rupees an Integrated Solid Waste Management System would be started in Abbottabad, through which only 15 percent of the garbage would be buried in the landfill sights and rest would be recycled.

Through Bio Digestive Plant some of the garbage would also be converted into fertilizer soon, the beneficiary UC would be increased from 4 to 12. On daily basis, 180 tons of garbage would be collected from Abbottabad and the existing landfill sight at Salhad would be converted into a public park where flowers, fruits and Olive saplings would be planted.

While addressing at the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that keeping in view of the increasing demand of clean drinking water we need to plan for next 50 years, he further said that during 2013 with the cost of 130 million rupees we have changed old water supply lines of the city which not only improved the water supply but also stopped the water wastage.

Talking about the renovation of the city, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that 19000 people directly and 250000 people indirectly including Malik Pura, Cantonment areas, Nawanshahr and Kehal would be benefited.

He further said that roads of Abbottabad city would be widened, sitting areas and toilets for women in Bazars would also be constructed, talking about the parking issues of the city the speaker said that with the consultation of traders we would discuss these issues, installation of street lights and replacement of tiles would change the entire scenario of the main areas in the city.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani also directed concerned departments to establish Sasta Bazaar and shift all vendors and pushcarts there, he said that it would improve the traffic flow inside the city areas and would improve the cleaning.

While discussing the flood water scheme the speaker said that flash flood blocks main Mansehra Road at Supply and other areas, these schemes would provide a solution for the water drainage. He directed to start this project as soon as possible.

He also underlines the need to the eradication of encroachments from nullah and ravines, the speaker said that renovation of Sherwan park would provide a facility to 1.3 million people of the city, besides existing pine trees new saplings would also be planted while water springs in the park would also be renovated with beautiful models to attract the visitors.

The speaker disclosed that from Kalapul to Sarban 24 feet wide road would be constructed, on Sarban hilltop a modern and well-equipped park would also be established where rock climbing, Ziplines, Zorbing, and other facilities would be introduced.