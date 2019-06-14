UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

44 More Pakistani Immigrants Handed Over To Pak Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:36 PM

44 more Pakistani immigrants handed over to Pak authorities

Iranian authorities on Friday handed over 44 more illegal Pakistani immigrants to Pak Levies force at Taftan border

CHAGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Iranian authorities on Friday handed over 44 more illegal Pakistani immigrants to Pak Levies force at Taftan border.

The Iranian authorities had arrested the accused from its various areas on illegally entering Iran.

Sources say that they were leaving for Europe via Iran for seeking better employment opportunities.

Following necessary procedure, the Levies authorities handed them over to FIA for further investigation. The FIA authorities started investigation after registering the case against them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Europe Federal Investigation Agency Border From Employment

Recent Stories

One buried under glacier, another drowned in River ..

2 minutes ago

China condemns attack on Saudi civilian airport by ..

2 minutes ago

Petition filed to seek Zardari's production orders ..

2 minutes ago

World's oldest temple attracts record visitors

2 minutes ago

Busy National Cricket Academy Programme 2019-2020 ..

16 minutes ago

US Deputy Secretary Discusses Security With S. Kor ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.