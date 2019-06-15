44 more Pakistani immigrants handed over to Pak authorities

CHAGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Iranian authorities on Friday handed over 44 more illegal Pakistani immigrants to Pak Levies force at Taftan border.

The Iranian authorities had arrested the accused from its various areas on illegally entering Iran.

Sources say that they were leaving for Europe via Iran for seeking better employment opportunities.

Following necessary procedure, the Levies authorities handed them over to FIA for further investigation. The FIA authorities started investigation after registering the case against them.

