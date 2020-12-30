UrduPoint.com
44 More Patients Tested Positive COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

44 more patients tested positive COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 44 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 9029 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

According to health authorities, 9029 people out of more than 102581 tests so far conducted in the district, of them 7818 were fully recovered while 196 had lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020.

Out of 1015 active COVID-19 patients, 38 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmhoro, while 977 are isolated at their homes, officials said.

The DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.

