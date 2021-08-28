44 more tested positive for coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 44 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31,209 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,022,201 people were screened for the virus till August 28 out of which 44 more were reported positive.

As many as 30,328 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 338 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.