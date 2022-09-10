44 new cases of corona reported in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health authorities Saturday reported 44 new cases of corona in the province during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health authorities Saturday reported 44 new cases of corona in the province during last 24 hours.

According to health department, 2527 corona detecting tests were conducted while the number of total recoveries is 33.

The number of cases reported in Peshawar Division is 21, two in Mardan Division, six in Malakand Division, thirteen in Hazara Division while one each in Kohat and Bannu Divisions.

No fatality was reported from corona in the province during the same period during last 24 hours.