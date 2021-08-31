44 new cases of Coronavirus registered in Mansehra

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :District Mansehra on Tuesday recorded 44 new coronavirus cases during last 24 hours.

According to the health department, owing to the negligence of the masses the total number of Covid-19 positive cases has reached 5465 where the number of active cases was 648.

Two more schools of district Mansehra were sealed on Monday due to the Coronavirus positive cases in students and teaching staff while during last 24 hours 44 new cases have been reported from educational institutions.

On one side Coronavirus situation in district Mansehra worsening and on the other masses are totally ignoring SOPs, use of face masks and social distancing have been forgotten.

In district Mansehra active Coronavirus cases have reached 708 while the total number of recovered Coronavirus patients was 101 including 274 patients of Tehsil Mansehra, 241 from Tehsil Balakot, 169 from Tehsil Baffa Pakhal and 24 from Tehsil Oghi have been admitted to various hospitals and most of them were house quarantined.