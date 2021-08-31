UrduPoint.com

44 New Cases Of Coronavirus Registered In Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:50 PM

44 new cases of Coronavirus registered in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :District Mansehra on Tuesday recorded 44 new coronavirus cases during last 24 hours.

According to the health department, owing to the negligence of the masses the total number of Covid-19 positive cases has reached 5465 where the number of active cases was 648.

Two more schools of district Mansehra were sealed on Monday due to the Coronavirus positive cases in students and teaching staff while during last 24 hours 44 new cases have been reported from educational institutions.

On one side Coronavirus situation in district Mansehra worsening and on the other masses are totally ignoring SOPs, use of face masks and social distancing have been forgotten.

In district Mansehra active Coronavirus cases have reached 708 while the total number of recovered Coronavirus patients was 101 including 274 patients of Tehsil Mansehra, 241 from Tehsil Balakot, 169 from Tehsil Baffa Pakhal and 24 from Tehsil Oghi have been admitted to various hospitals and most of them were house quarantined.

Related Topics

Mansehra Oghi Balakot From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

6 minutes ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

28 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

36 minutes ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

33 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan ..

Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan situation

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.