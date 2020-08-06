UrduPoint.com
44 Nursing Staff Hired In Khyber Teaching Hospital

Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Teaching Hospital ( KTH) has hired 44 new nursing staff to strengthen nursing department.

To strengthen the nursing department for the improvement of patient care 30 Charge Nurses equivalent to BS-16 & 14 Trainee Staff Nurses hired on fixed pay. The total strength of nursing staff is increased to 335 in MTI KTH.

After the promulgation of MTI Act 2015, KTH Nursing department was given separate complete Department under the Nursing Director. The KTH nursing department was deficient of nursing staff as per bed strength. Due to the arrival of these Nursing Staff the patient care would be further strengthen.

The visionary BoG was very much keen to make KTH state of the art hospital for the patient care and improved the post graduate and under graduate training.

After the appointment of the new management, Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb & Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan took charge. Drastic changes came in the administrative affairs, financial matters, transparency and merit base policies introduced.

Nursing Director Rehmat Ullah congratulated them and hoped that they would work with dedication and friendly patients relation with full spirit.

