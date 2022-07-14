UrduPoint.com

44 Out Of 48 Conflicts Resolved In DRC Rajjar During June 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 07:01 PM

A total of 44 out of 48 cases of different nature of conflicts have been resolved during the month of June 2022 by Dispute Resolution Council (DRC), Rajjar district Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :A total of 44 out of 48 cases of different nature of conflicts have been resolved during the month of June 2022 by Dispute Resolution Council (DRC), Rajjar district Charsadda.

In a press release issued by Director General Information Department here on Thursday, all the decisions have been finalized after mutual understanding between both the parties.

The two cases have been referred to district courts while two were under process.

In this connection Sub-District Police Officer (SDPO) Rajjar Ajab Khan was met with the members of DRC and reviewed the performance for the month of June-2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajab Khan said that main objective of DRC was to settle conflict disputes as per Islamic norms and existing laws. He appreciated the efforts of all the DRC's members and urged them to maintain this performance in future by utilizing all available resources.

